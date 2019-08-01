MVCTC schedule pick-up

ENGLEWOOD – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) 2019-2020 Schedule Pick-Up nights for high school students are Monday, Aug. 5 thru Thursday, Aug. 8, 4:30-7 p.m. Students should attend on the night that their MVCTC Career Technical program is listed. These meetings will be held in the Student Activity Center (SAC) of the West Building. Lab instructors will only be in attendance on their scheduled night.

Monday, Aug. 5 – Animal Care & Management, Biotechnology, Construction Carpentry, Criminal Justice, Electrical Trades, Firefighter/EMS, HVAC, Heavy Equipment Operator, Natural Resource Management, and Veterinary Science

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Architectural Design, Auto Collision, Auto Services, Automotive Technology, Aviation Maintenance Technician, Digital Design, Graphic Commercial Art, Graphic Commercial Photography, Precision Machining, Robotics & Automation, and Welding

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Agriculture & Livestock Management, Business Ownership, Computer Coding & Web Applications, Computer Network Engineering, Computer Repair & Technical Support, Cosmetology, Diesel Power Technologies, Media & Video Production, Medical Office Management, Retail Agriculture Services, and Sports Management & Marketing

Thursday, Aug. 8 – Culinary Arts, Dental Assisting, Early Childhood Education, Health Occupations, Hospitality Services, Medical Lab Assisting, Pre-Nursing, and Sports Medicine

Nightly Schedule

4:30 – 5:15 p.m. – Schedule pick-up and fee payment

5:15 – 5:35 p.m. – Required meeting in the SAC for parents and students

5:35 – 6 p.m. – Laptop pick-up

6-7 p.m. – Visit labs and meet instructors

On these evenings, junior and senior students will have the opportunity to pick up their 2019-2020 class schedule. Junior students will have the opportunity to pick up their school-issued laptop computers. We strongly recommend that parents attend the meeting with their child to receive information about MVCTC policies and procedures and learn about the student’s laptops and guidelines for appropriate usage. All students need to attend the required presentation* before they are permitted to pick up the laptop.

Students unable to attend one of the schedule pick up/laptop distribution evenings will receive class schedules on the first day of school which is Thursday, Aug. 15 for juniors and Friday, Aug. 16 for seniors.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.