Students attend FCCA conference

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students and advisors were a part of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) largest National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif. More than 8,700 attendees gathered to expand leadership skills, sharpen talents, explore career pathways, and listen to inspiring speakers.

This year’s conference theme encouraged participants to “Believe in Yourself” through competing in Competitive Events, running for office, partaking in Leadership Academy, and continuing to make a positive impact within their families, communities, and careers. Attendees also had the opportunity to engage with Red Talks, attend the Ford Driving Skills for Life event, learn about potential career and college opportunities at the EXPO, and interact with leaders from across the nation.

“It is always inspiring to watch so many young leaders come together and realize their full potential through competition, career training, and leadership workshops,” said Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of FCCLA. “This National Leadership Conference was a great success thanks to the National Board of Directors, National Staff, National Executive Council, and their advisers, as well as the students, advisers, and organization’s supporters.”

MVCTC FCCLA had 17 students qualify to compete at the National Competition and brought home gold medals for Interpersonal Communication, Career Investigation, Chapter in Review Portfolio, and Promote and Publicize FCCLA Contest.

Local students competing in the National FCCLA Competition included:

Chapter in Review Portfolio Team Event – Gold Medal Winner, Early Childhood Education students, Alexandria Allen (New Lebanon), Kailey Applegate (Northmont), and Madyson Richards (Arcanum)

Promote & Publicize FCCLA TEAM – Gold Medal Winner, Early Childhood Education students, Katelynn Adams (New Lebanon), Samantha Hartzell (Arcanum), and Carly Hoskins (Northmont)

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.