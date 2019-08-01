DCCA announces Peter & Wendy cast

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will present two performances of Missoula Children Theatre’s production of Peter and Wendy starring local students at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, August 3; the matinee starts at 3 p.m. and the evening show begins at 7 p.m. An original musical adaptation of the classic story of Peter Pan, the production will take audiences of all ages to Neverland and back in a fantastic adventure filled with humor and wisdom.

Following being cast during an open audition on Monday, July 29, the first- through 12th-grade students chosen for a role attend intense rehearsals where in one short week they learn lines, music, and choreography to create a fully realized musical theatre presentation that will charm adults and delight youngsters. Allie Tanner won the title role of Peter, while Evelyn Pieterzak will play Wendy; Peter’s shadow will be acted by Karr Stump. Wendy’s brothers Michael and John will be played by Christopher Brinley and Liam Jasenski, and Carter Qualls and Katherine Kauffman will play their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Darling. Madelaine Gantt will play the Darling’s housemaid Liza.

Sassy Tinkerbell will be played by Isabella Gulley, and Isaac Gulley will act as Captain Hook. Assuming the roles of Hook’s pirate band are Avery Yount, Hosanna Layman, Calli Pope, Coleman McNulty, Ivy Heme, Bowen Yount, Lucy Adams, and Meredith Hunt. Tucker Qualls, Anna Stump, Vera Cox, Eleanor Knaus, Christina Crawford, Liz Randolph, Kateri Metzner, Charlie Pope, and Sarah Buchy will play the Lost Boys. Nalayna Miley plays Tiger Lily, who is the leader of the Neverlanders, acted by Nevan Miley, Ellie Sando, Parker Francis, Cate Condan, Nola Miley, and Maia Wisner.

Those cast as one of the array of Neverland creatures are Eva Kramer as Croc, Andy Miller and James Williams as Kangaroo #1 and Kangaroo #2, Haylee Harling and Paul Todd as Ostrich #1 and Ostrich #2, and Lucy McDowell and Tate Richardson as Panda #1 and Panda #2. The ever-optimistic Clouds are played by Emma McDowell, Leland Henne, Gabby Browning, Pacey Miller, and Tucker Browning; Isabel Costa has the role of Stormy.

Phebe Todd was chosen as an Assistant Director for the show. The accompanist for the performance is Mary Alice Newbauer. MCT Actor/Director Britini D’Angelo will play Captain Hook’s right-hand man Smee in the production; Hannah Chism is the other MCT Director in charge of the week-long theatre residency.

DCCA received funding from Darke County Endowment for the Arts which helped make possible this residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation and Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, as well as DCCA memberships.

Tickets for the performance of MCT’s Peter and Wendy are $5, and will be available at the door prior to the performances. For more information, visit DCCA’s Website at www.darkecountyarts.org or contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.