Mottinger earns accolades

BRADFORD — “I like longevity,” said Jan Mottinger, chief of Bradford Fire and Rescue Services Inc. several days after he was honored at the 2019 convention of the Central Western Fireman’s Association in Pleasant Hill.

Chief for 28 years, he has been involved with the Bradford Fire Department 54 years, having joined in August 1965 after being approached by a friend.

Mottinger was singled out and honored by members of the Central Western Firemen’s Association, during their recent, annual business meeting in Pleasant Hill “as the oldest, still active firefighter.”

The 81-year-old is also an elected official, serving as clerk of courts for Miami County Common Pleas Court, Miami County Municipal Court, Court of Appeals and the Auto Title Department.

He has been doing that since January 1977 — 42 years 7 months.

And even before that, he served as mayor of Bradford from 1968-75.

The fire department in Bradford has 28 firefighters and there are 40 personnel in EMS.

“My most memorable fire was the lumber building fire,” he said.

He and wife Carol were married in 1960.

Mottinger, a certified fire safety inspector and fire service instructor for Ohio, said he isn’t in too many organizations any more. A member of the Masons and Shriners, he is on the board of directors for Miami County American Automobile Association Auto Club, Piqua and Troy, and has been secretary and trustee of the Bradford Community Improvement since 1982.

Born Jan. 8, 1938 in Bradford, he is the son of William Andrew and Janis Annebel (Mohler) Mottinger. He graduated in 1956 from Bradford High School and studied certified management courses at Wittenberg University from 1972-74.

Mottinger was a paper cutter operator forChampion Paper, 1959-65; production planning supervisor at Champion International, 1965-75; and was Comprehensive Employment Training Act coordinator for the Department Transportation, Sidney, 1975-76.

He also has been with a trustee of the Dettmer Hospital Foundation, Troy, since 1983; served with United States Army, 1956-59; was on the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association (district chairman 1980, legislation committee since 1980); and Ohio Mayors Association (first vice president 1975-76).

The event at which he was honored, was the organization’s annual convention hosted by Pleasant Hill-Newtown Township Fire Department in Pleasant Hill and held in conjunction with the Pleasant Hill-Newton Fire Department’s 125th anniversary.

Bradford Fire Chief and Miami County Clerk of Courts Jan Mottinger was honored at the 2019 Central Western Firemen’s Association convention in Pleasant Hill recently. He’s 81 and still going strong. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_mottinger.jpg Bradford Fire Chief and Miami County Clerk of Courts Jan Mottinger was honored at the 2019 Central Western Firemen’s Association convention in Pleasant Hill recently. He’s 81 and still going strong.

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.