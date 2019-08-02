Blue Angels volunteer

Members of the Blue Angels 4-H Club spent some volunteer and providing community service time this week helping count and sort back-to-school supplies donated during the recent United Way’s Stuff the Bus collection. Stuff the Bus benefits children in the following school districts: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri Village, Versailles, and Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Members of the Blue Angels 4-H Club spent some volunteer and providing community service time this week helping count and sort back-to-school supplies donated during the recent United Way’s Stuff the Bus collection. Stuff the Bus benefits children in the following school districts: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri Village, Versailles, and Board of Developmental Disabilities. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_4-H-Stuff-a-Bus-jpg.jpg Members of the Blue Angels 4-H Club spent some volunteer and providing community service time this week helping count and sort back-to-school supplies donated during the recent United Way’s Stuff the Bus collection. Stuff the Bus benefits children in the following school districts: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri Village, Versailles, and Board of Developmental Disabilities.