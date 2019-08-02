GPD seeks comments on accreditation

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Police Department is scheduled for a site-based assessment, Aug. 12-15 as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards. The GPD is striving for its eighth re-accreditation award by achieving compliance under the Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (459 standards).

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.

As part of the assessment, agency employees, business owners, and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Community involvement and support enable the Greenville Police Department to fulfill its many responsibilities in serving the citizens of the City of Greenville. The session will be conducted in the City Council Chambers located at the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Agency employees and the public are also invited to offer comments by calling 937-316-1056 on Tuesday, Aug. 13 between the hours of 1-3 p.m. Comments will be taken by the Assessment Team.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the Standards is available at the Greenville Police Department, Dispatch/Records Office. Local contact is Accreditation Manager, Joy Hart, 937-548-4175.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Greenville Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155 or email calea@calea.org.