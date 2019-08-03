Mommy & Me Baby Shower planned

GREENVILLE – To celebrate Breastfeeding Awareness Month, the Darke County WIC Program will be hosting the seventh annual Mommy and Me Baby Shower from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 10 at the Greenville City Park, shelter house #5. Any pregnant or breastfeeding women is eligible to attend the event.

There will be nutrition and breastfeeding education, lots of great giveaways, free food and lots of great programs from the community to provide information about their services. These programs include, Greenville Public Library (offering story time and a puppet show), Greenville Rescue (providing two car seats), Wayne Health Care Labor and Delivery Department, La Leche League, Pregnancy Help Center, YMCA, CareSource, Paramount Advantage and OSU Extension, Help Me Grow and Kids Learning Place. There will be lots of great activities available for young children as well. If you are interested, contact the office at 937-547-1776 or on Facebook. The Darke County WIC Program cannot wait to see you there.

WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. WIC helps income eligible pregnant and breastfeeding women, women who recently had a baby, infants, and children up to five years of age who are at health risk due to inadequate nutrition.

The program improves pregnancy outcomes by providing or referring to support services necessary for full-term pregnancies; reduces infant mortality by reducing the incidence of low birth weight (infants under 5 1/2 pounds are at greater risk of breathing problems, brain injuries and physical abnormalities), and provides infants and children with a healthy start in life by improving poor or inadequate diets.

WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support; supplemental, highly nutritious foods such as cereal, eggs, milk, whole grain foods, fruits and vegetables, and iron-fortified infant formula; and referral to prenatal and pediatric health care and other maternal and child health and human service programs. WIC is an income based program so depending on the family size, eligibility is determined. However, if Medicaid is a form of health insurance for the person applying, they are automatically eligible for the program.

The Darke County WIC Program works diligently to ensure that all needs are being met for those eligible and interested in the program. If you or a family member is interested in the program, contact the office at 937-547-1776 Monday-Wednesday 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m., Thursday 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-5:30 p.m. and Friday 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.