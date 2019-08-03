GADC offering dog training

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Area Dog Club (GADC) will offer its obedience classes beginning Sept. 10.

The GADC will be offering classes at their new training facility, 940 Front St., Greenville.

Obedience classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 10 and include Puppy (12-weeks to six-months), Beginner Obedience, and Obedience 2 for those have completed the beginner class. There is also an advanced class for persons who want to train their dog with off lead healing and advanced exercises. World Cynosport Rally obedience classes will include two rally classes. Rally classes introduce students to a new form of obedience, which involves walking a course with your dog and performing the exercises illustrated on numbered signs along the path of the course.

“Our puppy and beginning obedience classes are designed to teach basic house manners, grooming and care of the dog, heeling, sit, down, stay, come and other commands,” said Barb Rhoades, director of obedience training.

GADC will hold its first sanctioned trial for World Cynosport Rally on Sept. 29 at their building. The members are excited to be hosting this trial at their new building and are hoping to draw many competitors from far and wide. Club members will also be showing their dogs to earn titles with WCRL.

They now have four instructors who have been certified to do pet therapy.

They will be offering Pet Therapy classes and Good Canine Citizen classes with evaluations included. The class begins Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. If you believe your dog has the right temperament to be a therapy dog and are wondering how to qualify, they can help you along the way to that goal. The dog and owner need to have taken a beginner obedience class and pass or be evaluated by the director as to what commands the dog can do and be ready to be evaluated for CGC or Therapy Dog.

Preregister with Barb, 548-0338, or Becky, 337-0292, for all classes. Registration and orientation is the first night from 6:30 7 p.m. There is no class that night. Do not bring your dog the first night unless you were told to do so for a fitting of a collar. You will meet your instructors, be shown the ring and learn more about the club and the layout of the buildings and grounds.

You can preregister online at www.greenvilleareadogclub.com, click on Registration and follow the instructions to print out the form. The cost is $80 and your dog’s vaccination papers from the veterinarian.

Agility classes will begin Thursday, Sept. 12. The classes include Introduction to Agility, Beginners and Advanced Agility.

Preregistration is required for agility classes. To preregister, call (937) 692-5310 or (937) 459-9170.

Parking is available in front of the building and along the side and fence. The entrance for the dog classes is located at the front of the large building. All dogs must be leashed when entering the building.