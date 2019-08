GREENVILLE – Village Green Health Campus, 1315 KitchenAid Way, Greenville, will be hosting a Family Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2-4 p.m.

All are welcome to attend. There will be a bounce house for the kids and music will be provided by Noah Back.

For more information, call (937) 548-1993 or visit www.villagegreenhc.com.