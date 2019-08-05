BPL plans August events

BRADFORD – Summer is coming to a close, fair season is around the corner and the kids are getting ready to go back to school. Bradford Public Library has had a busy season with its popular Summer Reading Program, but they have some great events coming up before.

Aug. 7 is their End of Summer Olympics for students who have turned in at least one Reading Log. Registration table will open at 12:30 p.m. at the Y-Yard Park shelter. Games will begin at 1 p.m. They have plenty of wacky activities, some even wet, an Olympic Torch procession and a medal ceremony. Their Big Prize Giveaway will follow, starting at 3 p.m. where every child who has turned in at least one reading log will go home with a great prize and bag full of goodies. The prize giveaway should be over at 4 p.m. In case of stormy weather, they will have the prize giveaway in the library starting at 1 p.m.

Adults have been busy reading too and they have a final summer event for them. They will have a celebration cookout in the Y-Yard Shelter on Aug. 8 starting at 5:30 p.m. BPL will provide the meat, tableware and drinks. Bring along a side dish to share. The prize giveaway for adults who have turned in at least one book slip will be held in the library at 7 p.m. Again, rain or extreme heat will move the festivities inside the library.

On Aug. 17, they are having their first Tom Sawyer Party for boys who have finished grades 1-5 from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Lots of old fashioned games, treasure hunt and other activities from the classic stories are planned. Registration is required for this event. Please call the library at 448-2612 or come in to sign up. Space is limited so don’t wait.

On Aug. 21, they will have a Ladies Spa Night at 6 p.m. Enjoy a $10 sugar Scrub and Epsom Salt soak made with essential oils with Hannah Pennington and a $10 Color Street Mani/Pedi applied with help from Nicole Hackett. Come in to pick out your choice of nail strips and pre pay for event by Aug. 14. Workshop is limited to 10 ladies.

Regularly scheduled events at BPL include:

Cozy Hen quilt Club meets the first Thursday of every month.

Senior Citizens meet the second and fourth Thursday from 1-3 p.m. to play cards and visit.

Gro Garden Club meets the first Wednesday of most months at 6:30 p.m.

Knit and Crochet Club meets the fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Beginner to experts are welcome to come learn and work on their latest projects.

Preschool Story Hour is held Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon. Registration is required for these six-week sessions. Come in for more information.

The library will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31 for Labor Day Weekend.

As always if you have questions about any of their events, call us at 448-2612.