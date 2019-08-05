YMCA receives grant from Reid Health

GREENVILLE – The YMCA of Darke County recently was awarded a $2,500 grant by the Reid Health Foundation to support two of their programs.

The Foundation first provided grant funding in 2017 to the Darke County Y to support its Diabetes Education Program, which is offered free to the community twice a year. The following year, a grant from the Foundation helped the YMCA of Darke County launch a new Weight Loss Program, which is also offered twice a year. This year, the grant funding was awarded in support of both programs.

“These programs complement each other so naturally that we have, in a way, packaged them together, so they run consecutively in the same Thursday time slot,” said Sam Casalano, CEO of the YMCA of Darke County. “Obesity is one of the biggest health issues in our communities, and it is also a risk factor for diabetes. These two programs are so intertwined, we felt it was appropriate to both support and promote them together, while also allowing them to stand alone as separate programs.”

For more information about the Diabetes Education Program or the Weight Loss Program, please stop by the YMCA of Darke County, 301 Wagner Avenue, or call (937) 548-3777.