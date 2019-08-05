Great turnout for park opening

GREENVILLE – The sun was shining and the temperatures were perfect for getting a little wet when the YOLO Urban Park officially opened on Friday evening. Hundreds of people filled the park at the corner of South Broadway and Martin Street to enjoy the festivities. There were a few that chose to get their feet wet in the water feature.

Visitors enjoyed free hot dogs and brats from GNB Banking Centers, snow cones, and popcorn, as well as music from the Green de Villes, games, and a movie.

Phillip & Jodi Pierri and Matt Steyer, founders of the park, were there to welcome visitors and offer a thank you to everyone that contributed to building the park.

When looking out over the crowd that had come to the opening day event, Phillip said, “It’s overwhelming. The time we’ve spent on this park has probably been about five years or so and we’re finally getting to this point is extremely overwhelming.”

Steyer added, “I’m just super excited to be out here with everybody enjoying this. I think it’s overwhelming the support of the community and just shows all of the great positive things we can do here together in Greenville.”

Phillip had no idea it would take this long for their dream to come true. “The project just grew so much. We never realized how much was involved with it. We’ve learned a lot these last five years.” Steyer said, “We might have got this going down the path, but everybody came along and helped push it down the path. It’s great when you surround yourself with great people and do things together you can make some really great things happen.”

They could not have accomplished their goal without community support and he was quick to point out every donation from a $1 to $100,000 was important. “Zechar Bailey is our main supporter and really the company that got us started. When we started going out and letting everybody know our idea there were so many businesses that gave us over $10,000. When we talk that number – it’s a commitment for those businesses. We are grateful for every single donation – even a $1 donation,” Phillip said.

Steyer added the conceptual drawing from Jeff Baker, designer, was more than they could have ever imagined. “It’s neat to see something go from paper and see what it looks like in real life and not much changed. It’s hard to believe that this was a parking lot and a Hamburger Shop.”

