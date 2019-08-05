Defendant waives counsel on violations

GREENVILLE — A defendant said he would take it on the chin in order to be done with the court appearance in Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Daniel R. Griggs, 30, of Greenville, went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein on allegations of community control violations stemming from convictions of domestic violence and escape.

According to a report compiled by probation, the allegations include a failure to report, failure to complete treatment, various drug usage, and unpaid restitution.

Griggs waived his right to counsel, stating he was unable to reach his probation officer via phone calls and text messaging. That he never received a response and went on with his life.

“I violated before, and it worked out just great,” said Griggs, wanting to know what he needed to do to move forward. He further cited jail and prison was not helping him. “I’ve not committed any new crimes. I haven’t been using drugs. I don’t know what else to say.”

Judge Hein reiterated the alleged drug usage and failure to attend Recovery and Wellness, “Any dispute about those allegations?”

Asked to clarify the drug usage, Hein listed THC, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and ecstasy, from the report as late as June 17.

“I stopped using, it was pretty simple to stop using,” said Griggs.

Hein asked the defendant if he understood his rights, waiving his rights to counsel, and potential penalties. The defendant understood, entering his admittance to the allegations which Hein accepted before proceeding on to recommendations from prosecution. The latter finding the excuses for an inability to reach probation as unlikely, stating the courthouse has been sitting at its current location since the 1870s.

“He’s had more than ample opportunity to come up,” said Darke County Assistant Prosecutor Jesse Green, further citing the defendant’s inability to conform his conduct to community control sanctions. “This is not the first time he’s violated on this charge.”

The prosecutor went on to explain Griggs had exhausted all local resources and every opportunity, citing prison as the only option. The defendant responded, stating prison was of no help, that it is a place for murderers, serial killers, and child molesters, not him.

Citing the breakdown of the defendant’s logic, and an inability to reach goals in regards to recovery, Hein sentenced Griggs to an additional 45 days jail, with court costs, closing the case.

“Good luck to you, Mr. Griggs,” said Hein before thanking probation for their efforts.

Also in court via video from the county jail was Seth A. Robbins, 32, of Eaton, on a domestic violence charge, a first-degree misdemeanor, and assault on a corrections officer, a fifth-degree felony.

Robbins could receive up to six months in jail and $1,000 fine, for the first charge, and up to 12 months in jail and $2500 fine on the second. He was released on his own recognizance with pretrial supervision, no contact with the victim, and court costs. His next scheduled appearance is Sept. 12.

Says prison a place for murderers, serial killers, and child molesters, not him

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

