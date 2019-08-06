Noggle indicted for theft

GREENVILLE — A Union City woman faced allegations of theft of a protected class, a second-degree felony, in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Jessica A. Noggle, 40, made an initial court appearance with Judge Jonathan P. Hein presiding.

A press release alleges Noggle misused over $38,560.17 while she was the guardian of her mother between Feb. 2, 2015, and June 30, 2017. She faces a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

The investigation was conducted by the Union City Ohio Police Department with the assistance of the Ohio Attorney General’s BCI Investigative Service Unit.

Noggle was released on an own recognizance bond with her next court appearance slated for Sept. 13

Also making an appearance in Common Pleas Court for grand jury arraignments were the following:

*Eric D. Funk, 58, of Union City, Ohio, on one count felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was released on an OR bond with the next court appearance slated for Sept. 13.

*Corey J. Garber, 30, of Greenville, on one count unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony, one count assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count possessing a defaced firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was released on an OR bond with the next slated court appearance Oct. 7.

*Ashley M. Boseke, 30, of Greenville, on one count burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was released on an OR bond with the next scheduled court appearance Sept. 20.

*Joy M. Ross, 61, of Troy, on one count felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was released on an OR bond with the next scheduled court appearance Sept. 20.

*Dalton S. Flatter, 25, of Glen Karn, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was released on an OR bond with the next court appearance slated for Sept. 13.

*Brett M. Kane, 23, of Greenville, on one count carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and one count improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was released on an OR bond with the next court appearance slated for Oct. 7.

*Linda G. Kane, of Greenville, on one count improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. She was released on an OR bond with the next scheduled court appearance Oct. 7.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_courthouse.pic_.jpg

Allegedly stole more than $38k from mother

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.