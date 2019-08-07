Stagelight Players to hold auditions

PIQUA – The Edison Stagelight Players are holding open auditions for William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, on Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. in East Hall room 427 on the Piqua campus. Auditions will last approximately two hours and consist of cold readings from the script as well as possible improvisation.

The Comedy of Errors tells the tale of two sets of twins who were accidentally separated at birth using a combination of slapstick humor and wordplay. The story sets the scene for a series of bizarre events brought on by a case of mistaken identities.

Production dates will run from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3. To be considered for a role, those auditioning must be able to attend all production dates, including five weekend performances and two daytime performances. Rehearsals will begin on Monday, Sept. 16, and will be held Monday through Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., depending on the size of the role. Auditions are open to actors of all ages, and it is not required to be a student of Edison State.

Edison State adjunct faculty member Matthew Beisner will direct the play. For more information, contact Karen Baker at kbaker@edisonohio.edu.