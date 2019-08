VIRGININA BEACH, Va. — The children of Don and Marjorie Wolford would like to invite you to a memorial service to be held in their parents’ honor.

Don and Marjorie Wolford were long time residences of Greenville. They moved to Virginia Beach in 2012 to be with daughter Cindy. Don passed away this past December and Marjorie passed away in January 2014. The service will be held at Shelter No. 6 in the Greenville City Park at 11 a.m. Aug. 17. Their pastor, the Reve. Don Myer will officiate.