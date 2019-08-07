ST. MARYS – A habitat workshop series is being offered to landowners wishing to improve wildlife habitat on their property. The workshop series is sponsored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife, Division of Forestry, Pheasants/Quail Forever, Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Ohio State University Extension, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, National Wild Turkey Federation and Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

The Upland Wildlife Habitat Management Workshop is the latest in the series and will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5-8 p.m. in Auglaize County. The content of the workshop will primarily focus on maintaining and managing wildlife habitat, such as windbreaks, warm season grass fields, and wetlands. It will start off at the Moulton Gun Club, 14062 Bay Rd, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895. Participants will spend the first part of the workshop indoors and the second half at a nearby property with wetlands, habitat buffers, and a windbreak to experience hands-on education in the field with wildlife biologists and other professionals.

The purpose of the workshop series is to offer landowners and wildlife enthusiasts a well-rounded approach to managing their property to establish and maintain wildlife habitat.

This event is $5 per person and includes a meal and a folder full of reference materials to take home. All participants must pre-register with the Auglaize County Soil and Water at (419) 738-4016. The registration deadline for this workshop is Aug. 23.

For more information, contact Daniel Francis, Pheasants Forever Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist, (937) 564-3254.