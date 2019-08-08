Red Cross plans annual meeting

TROY – The annual meeting of the Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter will take on added meaning this year when two local volunteers will be honored for their life saving work. As part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, Rachel Brubaker and her son Rex installed free smoke alarms in April 2019 in the Rosewood home of Shawn Langford. On April 9, 2019, those alarms sounded, alerting Langford to a fire in his home and allowing him to safely escape.

In addition to Lives Saved Award at the NMVO’s Annual Meeting to be held Aug. 12 in the organizations Troy office at 1314 Barnhart Road, area community partners and volunteers will be presented awards for their contributions in Biomedical, Humanitarian and Disaster Services. “This is our first, ever opportunity to present a Partnership Award in Biomedical and we are excited to honor this Miami County business for their impact in saving lives because of our blood donation program”, stated Lynne Gump, Executive Director of the Chapter. In its inaugural year as well, is the Disaster Action Team Pin which is being awarded to the core of volunteers that are at the forefront of Red Cross Disaster Response.

The community is invited to join the Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter’s Annual Meeting and Dinner and to honor humanitarian leaders, volunteers, and partners who have made a difference in our community. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Following the awards, there will be informational tables set up from our various lines of service for attendees to ask questions and learn more about the American Red Cross, it’s mission, program delivery and services available.

