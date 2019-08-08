WCE seeks help

DARKE COUNTY – The Weekday Christian Education (WCE) teaches in most of the Darke County Schools for one hour after school. The children love to attend and learn about Jesus in stories, playing games, crafts and snacks. The classes are called R.O.C.K. – Reaching Out to Christ’s Kids.

They teach for eight weeks in the fall and again for eight weeks in the fall.

They are in need of a teacher for the Franklin Monroe School District. Persons interested in teaching should contact Vivian Dailey at (937) 321-8748.