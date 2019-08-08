FM BOE public hearing

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe Local School District announces a public hearing to discuss the use of federal Special Education IDEA part B funds and Title B funds to be held prior to the Board of Education Meeting on Monday, Aug. 12, 7:45 p.m. in the Franklin Monroe Conference Room.

The interested general public is welcome to attend to hear a presentation of the intended use of the funds and to have an opportunity to comment on the proposed district plan.

The Franklin Monroe Local School District will meet in regular session on Aug. 12, 8 p.m., in the Franklin Monroe Conference Room. The public is welcome to attend.