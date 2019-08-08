Klingler joins OSU Extension staff

GREENVILLE — A new face in the office at the OSU Extension Office in Greenville is Kesla Klingler as the SNAP-ED educator.

Klingler started working in the local office this week, but has been affiliated with OSU Extension for a little over a month.

“I started here at the end of June,” Klingler said.

She might be new to the Extension Office, but she was born in Darke County, having grown up in Hollansburg. She is currently living in her childhood home, since her father now lives in Troy, her mother in California and her brother in Greenville.

A 2001 Tri-Village High School graduate, she earned a degree in psychology and business from Indiana University East in December 2013, and will be working on her master’s at The Ohio State University in public administration and leadership.

“I want to grow professionally and within this organization itself,” she said.

This is the first time she has ever worked with SNAP-Ed and said she loves it.

SNAP-Ed is a free nutrition education program serving participants and low-income individuals eligible to receive SNAP benefits or other means-tested federal assistance programs throughout Ohio. Nationally, SNAP-Ed operates in 50 states, plus two territories, and targets individuals (youth and adults), and families.

SNAP-Ed is funded by USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service and serves in partnership with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and Ohio State University Extension. The goal is to improve the likelihood that families and individuals who receive SNAP benefits (SNAP) will make healthy food choices and choose active lifestyles.

“Nutrition and wellness are my passions,” Klingler said. “This is where I need to be. I will teach nutrition and obesity prevention with shopping trips, healthy eating tips and food demonstrations with healthy meals or snacks.”

She said for the first couple of weeks, she has been training and shadowing.

Now, the fun begins. She will be at Safe Haven once a week, Head Start in Greenville, Gateway Youth in Greenville and will start programs with the local court system.

In addition, she may coach cross country for Northeastern High School in Indiana, a 10-minute drive from her home.

In high school, she was athletically-driven and ran track and field and participated in cross country.

“I carried that on and competed in college as well,” she said. “I was also a cheerleader.”

Her hobbies are running, hiking and anything outdoors. She also loves to read when she gets time.

She, too, enjoys spending time with her significant other.

“I have found the person I want to be with,” she said. “I’m happy where I’m at. I am looking forward to giving back.”

