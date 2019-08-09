Saxophone soloist featured

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Concert Band returns to the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park on Sunday, Aug. 11 for a performance of music that will include several audience and band member favorites. Concert time will be 7 p.m. There is seating available on park benches, or listeners may bring their own lawn chairs. There is no admission charge for the concert. The band will be conducted by its associate director, Doug Albright.

On the program this week will be the overture, “Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna.” This overture, by Franz von Suppe, is a staple of pops orchestras and concert bands around the world. It has also been notable for its use in cartoons. Also scheduled for performance this week is “John Williams in Concert,” “Selections from Disney’s Alladin,” and Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer Rag.” The band will provide a warm up for the college football season with the performance of the Ohio State favorites “Across the Field” and “Hang on Sloopy.” The concert will close with “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The featured soloist this week will be JR Price. Price is the director of the orchestras and jazz band in the Greenville City Schools, and has been an active performer throughout the Miami Valley for many years. He is also the primary director of the Greenville Municipal Concert Band, but on this occasion will be performing with the band on alto saxophone. His selections for the evening will include the audience favorites “Harlem Nocturne” and “Yakety Sax.”

There will be no band concert in the park on Aug. 18, but the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band will return to the band shell on Sunday, Aug. 25 for a performance of jazz and swing music under the direction of JR Price.