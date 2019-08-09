DAYTON – The Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association will hold two educational workshops during Dementia Education Day.

The event, which is Saturday, Aug. 24, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Association’s office, located at 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton. Participants can register for the Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia class, which runs from 9-10:30 a.m. or

the Dementia Conversations training, which will be taught by Alzheimer’s staff members from 11 a.m.-noon.

* Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia covers detection, causes, risk factors, stages of the disease and treatment.

* Dementia Conversations offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about topics like when to stop driving, going to the doctor and making legal and financial plans.

Dementia Education Day is a relaxing educational event specifically planned for a weekend to allow greater participation. If families need an individual consultation, they can schedule it at that time.

Rebecca Hall, Program Director, said, “we recognize that caregivers have a lot going on and making time to attend an education program can be challenging. Combining these two programs and offering them on a Saturday hopefully makes it easier for those who may not be able to attend a program during the week to get the information they need.”

The Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association is the premier local organization and advocate for families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive fatal brain disease, which impacts 30,000 people in the Miami Valley and 90,000 caregivers in a nine-county region. The Association’s 24/7 Helpline, at 800-272-3900, is an available resource for families dealing with the disease.

To register for Dementia Education Day, contact Judi Allbery at 937-610-7011 or jallbery@alz.org.