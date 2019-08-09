Zechar Bailey sponsors BBQ & Blues

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized Zechar Bailey Funeral Home for their sponsorship of the recent annual fun-filled fundraiser “Barbecue and Blues,” held July 12 on the spacious lawn at the Greenville Public Library. DCCA’s Executive Director Andrea Jordan stated, “Darke County Center for the Arts is grateful for the generosity of sponsors, like Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, who value and are willing to support the arts in our community.”

The recent event saw record attendance bringing in over 700 people who enjoyed music provided by the Eric Jerardi Band and special guest Austin “Walkin’ Cane,” as well as food offering from featured BBQ food vendors The Merchant House, Romer’s Catering, Nacho Pig and The Homestead Spud. DCCA will be sold an expanded offering of wine, as well as micro brews from Moeller Brew Barn with proceeds going to the arts in Darke County.

DCCA Artistic Director David Warner said, “Barbecue and Blues has become an extremely popular summertime event. This is a great opportunity to celebrate the season with lively, listenable music in a lovely setting,” The proceeds from Barbecue and Blues support DCCA programming, helping make possible DCCA’s Arts In Education program as well as the Family Theatre Series and a summer theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre. “Without fundraisers such as these, DCCA could not provide AIE at no charge to students, Family Theatre tickets for $5, or hands-on theatre experience with MCT at no cost to participants. DCCA is grateful to the Greenville Public Library for hosting this fantastic event,” Warner concluded.

Additional sponsors of the event include Matt and Angie Arnold, George and Becky Luce, Ben and Gail Overholser and Merry Lee Cross & Shaun Hayes of BHHS Pro Realty. Other sponsors are Matt & Mindy Steyer, Erwin Brothers, Rumpke, Sue Bowman of HER Realtors, and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund. Proceeds from “Barbecue and Blues” support DCCA programming, helping make possible DCCA’s Arts In Education program as well as the Family Theatre Series and a summer theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. For more information about “Barbecue and Blues,” or DCCA’s upcoming 2019-2020 Season contact the DCCA office at (937) 547-0908.