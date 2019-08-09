AWTHS walking tour

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will sponsor a historic walking tour of Arcanum on Saturday, Sept. 7. Those wishing to learn about the old historic buildings and past businesses of the town are invited to join them at 9 a.m. at the historical society, 123 W. George St., Arcanum. Refreshments will be offered, house tours and a short presentation on the restoration of the house, which was once the Louis Deitrich Saloon and Hotel. Information about the AWTHS founding will also be included.

Following will be the tour led by Arcanum resident and AWTHS member Fred Troutwine. The tour should conclude by noon. The tour brochures can be picked up during open hours from AWTHS or at http://arcanumhistoricalsociety.org/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/A-Walking-Tour-for-web.pdf. Brochures are also available at Arcanum Public Library, Farmer Browns, Garst, and the Darke County Visitor Bureau.

Come and learn about buildings which were moved to different locations, discover the founder of Arcanum’s lot, where the first opera house was located, and the restaurant where Marj Heyduck enjoyed her morning cup of coffee.

Come and help AWTHS celebrate their 15th year as a historical society. For more information, email contact@historicalsociety.org or visit their AWTHS Facebook page and see the Historic Walking Tour Event page. Rain date will be Sept. 14, same time schedule. Follow their event for schedule changes and updates.