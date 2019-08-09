Great Darke County Fair is (almost) here

GREENVILLE — Guess the Fair is here, said Beth Martin, junior fair coordinator, during recognition of guests at Wednesday’s fair board meeting.

Indeed, the 163rd annual Great Darke County Fair is here, as final details from general cleanup to WIFI were shared among board members and attendees.

The Fair begins on Friday, Aug. 16 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 24.

Discussions included an update on the Great Darke County Fair mobile app available at Google Play and the Apple app store. Bumps have been smoothed out regarding the app which provides easy access to information on schedules, maps, tickets, food, games and more.

Matt Hughes of Cincinnati-based nonprofit consulting firm Fair Funding LLC shared an update on the Great Darke County Fair Building Campaign. The campaign is only $265,000 away from their $2.5 million goal.

Donators will receive special recognition during the Fair with banners prominently displayed on several buildings on the fairgrounds. Contributions may be made at the Fair as Hughes will be hosting a booth.

Thomas Shaw, board director, shared that a former Darke Countian is seeking permission to film, after hours, at the Fair. The idea is to produce a film highlighting the Midwest to enter into film festivals.

The film will capture the look and feel of the region, said Shaw, requesting thoughts from the board with general approval. He further explained the potential of utilizing the film in future marketing.

Richard Delk, board director, and Brian Rismiller, fair manager, shared information on a $10,000 matching grant from Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association.

“We’d be dumb not to fill it out and send it in,” said Delk. The grant monies could be put towards anything related to the race track such as stalls and fencing. “It’s a pretty good deal. We could fill it out and see what happens.”

According to Rismiller, the board can apply for the grant every other year and receive funds up to six times.

“We could start budgeting towards this grant, so it is there,” said Rismiller with the motion carried to fill out the application.

The board also discussed the following:

• Motion to purchase mulch for the flower department at $200

• Motion to purchase fans for the new barn up to $1500

• Discussion on installing a temporary speed bump at Gate 5

• Scales certification to be completed the following day

The Fair Board meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month in the board room in the office under the grandstand. Meetings are open to the public.

