Dr. Barhorst earns certification

GREENVILLE – Family Health is proud to announce that Rachel Barhorst, Pharm D. recently became Board Certified in Ambulatory Care Pharmacy through the Board of Pharmacy Specialties (BPS). Currently there are 4,013 BPS Board Certified Ambulatory Care Pharmacist in the world. This certification is the gold standard for determining which pharmacists are qualified to contribute at advanced practice levels. The BPS specialty-credentialed pharmacist stands out as the most qualified to take on today’s expanding expectations of patients, physicians, insurance companies, employers and others who recognize the increasing need for a team approach to healthcare.

The BPS certified pharmacists are responsible for addressing the complex medication needs of patients in the ambulatory care setting and transitioning the patients from hospital to home or another care facility. Because of their education, training and highly specialized knowledge, doctors and other healthcare providers also depend on BPS board certified pharmacists to design new or modify existing medication regimens; monitor for and prevent adverse reactions or interactions; and recommend the most cost effective treatments.

Dr. Barhorst graduated with her doctorate from Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy in May 2007. While a student at Ohio Northern she was involved in many college activities, she was on the Dean’s List , earned the APhA Student Leadership Award, as well as many other distinguished awards. Today, Dr. Barhorst is the Clinical Pharmacy Director of Family Health, she has been published in the Pharmacy Practice News, was a 340b Peer to Peer Mentor, a member of numerous pharmaceutical associations, has completed multiple APhA Certifications including cardiovascular and diabetes care, is a preceptor for Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experiential Students and the director of the PGY1 Community-Based Pharmacy Residency program.

Dr. Barhorst joined Family Health in December 2010, lives in Ft. Loramie with her husband, Aaron and their three children Grayson, Max, and Tobi.