Two injured in rollover crash

GREENVILLE – A Saturday evening two-vehicle rollover crash resulted in two people being transported to an area hospital for their injuries. At approximately 7:25 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of State Route 121 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in regards to a two-vehicle rollover crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a gray Toyota Rav4, driven by Brenna Campbell , 18, of Oakwood, was eastbound on Children’s Home Bradford Road when she stopped at the posted stop sign, but failed to notice and pulled into the path of oncoming traffic. Campbell collided with a white 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Hailey Best ,30, of Greenville, who was traveling southbound on State Route 121 causing the vehicle to roll at least once before coming to rest on its side in the center of the roadway.

The Best and her juvenile female passenger were both assisted from the vehicle prior to being treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as minor injuries. Campbell was examined on the scene by EMS before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and her juvenile passenger from this vehicle were transported to Wayne HealthCare with what appeared to be minor injuries. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_rollover-crash-web.jpg The driver and her juvenile passenger from this vehicle were transported to Wayne HealthCare with what appeared to be minor injuries. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com Sheriff Deputies believe the driver of this vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way and pulled into oncoming traffic. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_rollover-crash-2-web.jpg Sheriff Deputies believe the driver of this vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way and pulled into oncoming traffic. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com