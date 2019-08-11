Alcohol suspected in crash near Arcanum

ARCANUM – A driver was transported by CareFlight early Sunday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a utility pole nearly head-on. At approximately 1:56 a.m., emergency personnel from the Arcanum Fire Department and Arcanum Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 3500 block of State Route 49 to the report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a white Ford F150 driven by Joshua Dembski, 38, of Eaton, was traveling northwest on State Route 49 South when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the left side of the roadway striking a utility pole nearly head-on. The Ford F150 spun after making contact with the utility pole and eventually came to rest in the front lawn of 3556 State Route 49.

Dembski was mechanically extricated from his vehicle by the Arcanum Fire Department prior to being treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue for his injuries. He was then transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where his condition remains unknown at this time.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this accident.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of this Ford F150 lost control before nearly hitting a utility pole head-on. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_head-on-1-web.jpg The driver of this Ford F150 lost control before nearly hitting a utility pole head-on. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com