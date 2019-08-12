Motorcyclist flown by Careflight

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Bradford man was flown by CareFlight Sunday evening after being injured in a motorcycle crash on the outskirts of the small rural community of Frenchtown.

At approximately 8:24 p.m, emergency crews from the Versailles Fire Department, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of Mangen Road in reference to a motorcycle crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, an orange 2006 Harley Davidson driven by 20-year-old Nicholas Slonkosky of Bradford was traveling North on Mangen Road when Slonkosky lost control after striking a dog who ran in front of him. He then veered off the left side of the roadway being thrown from his motorcycle coming to rest in a ditch.

Slonkosky was treated on the scene by Versailles Rescue prior to being flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, where he is listed in fair condition.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

