Spelling and history bees at Ft. Rowdy

COVINGTON – The upcoming Labor Day weekend, Fort Rowdy Encampment will host a Good Old Fashioned Spelling Bee and a Ohio Pioneer History Bee on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 2–3 p.m.

The Old Fashioned Spelling Bee divisions will be children going into grades 3-6, grades 7 -12 and adult (anyone 18 or over). This is a not-to-be-missed event! Kids love the Spelling Bees, which encourage fortitude, grit and confidence in those who participate. The Spelling Bee will include chalkboards, chalk, washcloth erasers and a variety of words, especially chosen for those specific age groups. Ms. Roeth, Covington’s J.R. Clarke Library’s director, will lead and encourage all participants to “spell out-loud, so others can hear you!” They will also be using those new-fangled microphones to help everyone in the crowd hearken to our superb spellers. Winners in all categories will receive the new Fort Rowdy Medal, especially crafted for this Labor Day weekend. Word sheets used to begin each age division may be picked up at J. R. Clarke Public Library beginning Thursday, Aug. 15. Please arrive about 1:45 p.m. at the Fort Rowdy Stage.

Fort Rowdy Encampment will also be holding an Ohio Pioneer History Bee! The questions for the History Bee will be from histories of Miami/Darke Counties and the Village of Covington and surrounding area. There will be two divisions for this bee: Children going into grades 7-12 and adults (ages 18 and over). If you are interested, see the local history books in the J.R. Clarke Alcove. In order to narrow down the time-period, most questions are from 1800’s through the Great Depression. Winners will also receive the new Fort Rowdy Medal designed especially for the 2019 event. Please arrive about 1:45 p.m. at the Fort Rowdy Stage.