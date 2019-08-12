Two injured in two-vehicle crash

GREENVILLE – The drivers of both vehicles involved in a two-vehicle crash were transported to the hospital for their injuries. At approximately 12:47 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue and Spirit Medical Transport responded along with officers from the Greenville Police Department to the intersection of Sweitzer Street and Eidson Road in regards to a two-vehicle injury crash.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a red Buick Encore was traveling eastbound on Eidson Road when the driver of the vehicle, who was stopped at the posted stop sign, failed to notice and yield the right of way and pulled into the path of oncoming traffic. The Buick was then struck by a blue Ford Escape traveling Southbound on Sweitzer Street. Both vehicles came to rest in the center of the roadway.

The female driver of the Buick was extricated through the use of mechanical means from her vehicle by the Greenville City Fire Department prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare by Greenville Township Rescue. The female driver of the Ford was treated on the scene by Spirit Medical Transport and was also transported to Wayne HealthCare for her injuries.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

The driver of this Buick Encore is believed to have pulled-out into oncoming traffic. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com