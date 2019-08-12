Distracted drive cause of rollover

OSGOOD – A distracted driver narrowly escaped serious injuries Sunday after crashing through a guardrail and rolling his vehicle off a bridge. At approximately 12:14 p.m., emergency personnel from Osgood Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded just north of the intersection of Reed and Day Road in reference to the report of a rollover injury crash with a truck partially submerged in a ditch.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the driver, 19-year-old Jack Bohman, of Versailles, was driving a 2007 Chevy 2500 truck northbound on Reed Road when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. Bohman’s truck continued off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and landed in a 12-foot deep ditch on its side. Bohman, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was able to climb from the wreckage under his own strength after kicking out the windshield of his vehicle and climb to safety flagging down a passing motorist. Bohman admitted to Darke County Deputies that he was distracted while driving due to texting on his cell phone.

Bohman was treated on the scene by Osgood Rescue and transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney for his injuries. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control and texting while driving.

Darke County Sheriff Toby L. Spencer encourages all drivers not to engage in distracted driving and to always wear your seatbelt.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A vehicle landed in a 12-foot ditch after texting while driving. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_distracted-driving-web.jpg A vehicle landed in a 12-foot ditch after texting while driving. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com