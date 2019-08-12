Sheriff investigating disappearnace of Ressler

UNION CITY – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Shawna Rue Ressler of Union City, OH/IN. Shawna Rue Ressler is a white female, 33, 5’ 5” in height, 128 lbs., blue eyes, and brown shoulder length hair that is possibly colored with a red or blond tint. She is wearing a white tank top, Capri style jeans, black flip flops and carrying a red purse. Shawna was last seen in Union City, Ohio on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at 11:59 a.m. She was driving her black 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Ohio registration GMK7238, which is also missing.

On Aug. 9, 2019 the Darke County Sheriff’s Office was notified by friends and family that Shawna Rue Ressler had been missing and unaccounted for since the weekend of Aug. 3rd and 4th.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Union City, Ohio Police Department and Union City, Indiana Police Department have spent the past few days working together and conducting investigative interviews and follow-ups in search of Shawna and her vehicle.

The investigation thus far has confirmed that Shawna Rue Ressler was last seen leaving a location in Union City, Ohio on Sunday Aug. 4, 2019 at 11:50 a.m. She reported to witnesses she was going to an appointment in Celina, in Mercer County which is approximately 35 miles north and east of Union City. Shawna never arrived for her appointment. Shawna and her vehicle have been missing ever since and she has made no contact with her children, friends or family. According to friends and family this is out of character for her, especially the lack of contact with her young children.

Investigators believe she disappeared somewhere in the area of northern Darke County and Southern Mercer County. Darke County Sheriff Toby L. Spencer and Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey are asking property owners and farmers to check their farms, woods and properties for the missing female and her vehicle. Deputies from Darke and Mercer counties have spent the last two days searching the state routes, county and township roads in these areas but she has not been located.

If you see Shawna Rue Ressler and/or her Chevy Trailblazer or have any information as to her whereabouts, call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020 or your local law enforcement agency.

Shawna’s disappearance remains under investigation.

