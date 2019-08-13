Powell to give helmets

GREENVILLE – Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) will be passing out free bike helmets to children at both the Miami County Fair and Great Darke County Fair.

At 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, stop by the GOP tent at the Darke County Fair. The first 50 children will receive bike helmets (sizes are first come, first serve).

Rep. Powell looks forward to seeing you and your family at the fair!

To schedule a personal meeting with Rep. Powell, or if you have any state government concerns you can give our office a call at 614-466-8114 or email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov.