Night Ranger takes Starship’s place

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Agricultural Society announced Monday that Starship featuring Mickey Thomas had to withdraw from their concert with Three Dog Night at the Great Darke County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 18 due to Mickey Thomas’ emergency surgery for a ruptured disc in his spine. Less than 24-hours after that announcement, the fair board and Variety Attractions are pleased to announce Night Ranger has stepped up to help out their friends Mickey Thomas and Starship.

With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, over 3,500 live performances and a radio audience that exceeds one billion, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era. With multiple songs that have significantly impacted popular culture, Night Ranger continues to expand their ever-growing fan base. The band is proof that powerful songs, plus accomplished musicians is the perfect formula for continued success. Night Ranger has earned widespread acclaim, which includes multi-platinum and gold albums (Dawn Patrol, Midnight Madness, 7 Wishes, Big Life and Man in Motion). Their popularity is fueled by an impressive string of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, including legendary titles such as “Sister Christian”, “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me”, “When You Close Your Eyes”, the anthemic “(You Can Still) Rock in America”, along with “Sentimental Street”, “Goodbye”, “Sing Me Away”, and “Four in the Morning”.

The Darke County Fair released a statement, “Although we are saddened that our friends Starship cannot join us for a night to remember, we are excited to welcome Night Ranger on Sunday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m. Again, we apologize for any confusion that this has caused.” Tickets are still available for Three Dog Night with special guest Night Ranger. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.darkecountyfair.com, calling (937) 548-5044 or visiting the ticket office at the fair.