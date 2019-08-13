ULIP plans annual meeting

SPARTANBURG, Ind. – The annual meeting of the Union Literary Institute Preservation Society will be held the Spartanburg Christian Church, Spartanburg, Ind. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2 p.m.

The speaker will be Dr. Jayne Beilke, PhD and her topic will be Jim Baker – Thrilling Episode of Anti-Bellum Days.

Dr. Beilke is a professor of Educational Studies at Ball State University. She earned her doctorate in History of American Education from Indiana University and has been involved in the preservation of the Union Literary Institute for nearly 20 years. Her dissertation was a study of the Julius Rosenwald Graduate Fellowship Program for southern African Americans. She is currently researching the spread of common schools in Indiana as a result of the 1869 law that mandated separate schools for African Americans. She teaches courses in educational history and educational foundations.

The mission of the ULIPS The Union Literary Institute Preservation Society (ULIPS) is a non-profit dedicated to promote and preserve the historical character, associations, and architecture of the Greenville Negro Settlement/Longtown.

For more information contact Roane Smothers, president of the Union Literary Institute Preservation Society at 937-231-0777 or rsmoth1026@aol.com.