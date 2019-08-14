Mommy and Me draws a crowd

GREENVILLE — One hundred people-plus registered for and attended last Friday’s seventh annual Mommy and Me Shower held at Shelter 5 in Greenville City Park.

Deanna Schlarman of Darke County WIC, which hosted the event, was hoping for more than 100 people, and got her wish. CareSource was once again the sponsor.

“We’re so excited; the weather is absolutely beautiful,” said Schlarman at the start of the shower. “This is for pregnant and/or breast-feeding moms, who are invited to check out the vendors, comprised of community organizations, programs or Medicaid providers. Gifts are donated and two car seats will be given away.”

She said the event is more like a health fair, and noted that bingo was played with the pregnant or breastfeeding mothers going around to the vendors and getting their cards daubed to show they were there.

“Only they are eligible for the raffle and have to go to nine of the 12 vendors, bring their paper back and enter it into a raffle drawing,” Schlarman said. “We have an estimated 60 prizes.”

In addition to CareSource, vendors were Family Health services of Darke county, Kids Learning Place, OSU Extension, YMCA of Darke County, Wayne HealthCare, WIC, Help Me Grow, Paramount Advantage, LaLeche League, Greenville Township Rescue and Pregnancy Help Center.

Greenville Public Library was set up, and a puppet show was held to entertain the crowd. And, there was a couple of tables filled with books donated by Books By the Bushel of Versailles.

Another area was set up for children to get tattoos, using stickers; blowing bubbles; and for playing with sidewalk chalk.

And, of course, there was food that was donated to the cause.

One mother, Tiffany Beumer Kester, was in attendance.

“I was here two years ago and now I am expecting and due in October,” she said. “I love it here with all the free stuff today and you have fun.”

Where is her first-born? “It was not a good idea to bring him today,” Kester said.

Tiffiny Hartle, carrying her 16-month-old daughter Rielynn, was stopped and asked how long she has been coming to these showers.

“I know all about it,” she said. “I originally started it at South Park. I used to work at WIC.”

She and husband Jeff have 10 children; his three sons; her five from a previous marriage; and their two daughters together. The oldest is 21; and then there are two 18-year-olds; and those ages 16, 14, 13, 12 11, 3 and 16 months.

“It’s amazing how this has grown,” said Hartle who doesn’t attend the shower every year. “I baby-sit now.”

Tiffiny Hartle, carrying her 16-month-old Rielynn, and other daughter, Ava, were among those attending the Mommy and Me Shower this past Friday morning. Hartle said she started the event seven years ago while working at the local WIC office. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_MOMMYME-HARTLE.jpg Tiffiny Hartle, carrying her 16-month-old Rielynn, and other daughter, Ava, were among those attending the Mommy and Me Shower this past Friday morning. Hartle said she started the event seven years ago while working at the local WIC office. Nicole Cox, carrying daughter, 15-month-old Marlee, with 3 1/2-year-0ld Melanie nearby, get something to eat at the Mommy and Me Shower. Helping out, on the left is Deanna Schlarman, who was in on the organization of the event. She works at Darke County WIC, which hosts the event, while CareSource was the sponsor. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_MOMMYME-EATING.jpg Nicole Cox, carrying daughter, 15-month-old Marlee, with 3 1/2-year-0ld Melanie nearby, get something to eat at the Mommy and Me Shower. Helping out, on the left is Deanna Schlarman, who was in on the organization of the event. She works at Darke County WIC, which hosts the event, while CareSource was the sponsor. Linda Moody|DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

