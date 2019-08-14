Funday Monday was just that

GREENVILLE — Greenville Kiwanis Aktion Club and Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD), with the support from many community partners, held the third annual Funday Monday this week.

Youth and adults attended the free event in Greenville City Park at Shelter House 4.

Sue Huston, DD’S community counselor and advocacy coordinator, said the event is to bring these people together for food, fun, friends and lots more.

“We had new games this year,” Huston said. “The EUM Church was a huge partner this year, bringing up games.

“They brought a bunch of volunteers, many from their youth group, to volunteer and help with the games,” said Huston. “A couple of the teens came dressed as Elsa (Madi Hollpeter) and Chewbacca (Michael Bryant). “

Also there were had Spiderman, Sparky the Fire Pup and the Early Bird’s mascot Scoop on hand to fraternize with the others in attendance.

Clowns Allen Hartzell and Bubba Runner of Rest Haven Nursing Home made announcements and even sang a song or two at their station.

At the Aeromodelers station were Mearl Hodges and Frizzell Garland of the association, which gathers periodically at Landess Field off of Chestnut Street in Greenville. They brought with them a flight simulator and displayed some model planes.

“We have 35 to 40 members,” said Hodges of the Aeromodelers group.

“We put the word out for this,” said Huston. “We had it on Community Ties, shared it on Facebook and dropped flyers off. We raise money all year through fundraisers. This is our way to give back to the community.”

Games of all kinds and other activities were available to play, and also showing up were Greenville Fire Department, Koenig Equipment with two tractors and Darke County Aeromodelers Association.

Huston expressed her appreciation to everyone who helped with this event.

“Aktion Club members work hard all year to fundraise so they can offer this free event, but we could not do it without the many people from our community who helped run stations, set-up and tear down. This is a big event and we are so lucky to have strong community support,” she said.

Among others who helped either with set-up, running games or donations included: Greenville City Police who brought officers and vehicles; McDonalds who donated orange drink, cookies and apple slices; Kareni the Clown; We are the Majority Summer Runday Funday group; BBBS Shelby and Darke; Michael’s Home; Rest Haven; Art Sense; Banner Bound 4-H Club; and Your Happy Place.

Person Centered Services

Sue Huston of the Darke County Board of DD talks with the We Are the Majority group, who came out to help with Funday Monday in Greenville City Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_FUNDAY-HUSTON.jpg Sue Huston of the Darke County Board of DD talks with the We Are the Majority group, who came out to help with Funday Monday in Greenville City Park. Linda Moody|DarkeCountyMedia Early Bird Mascot Scoop stopped to talk with one of the clowns at Funday Monday. Scoop spent some time at the festivities which were held in Greenville City Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_FUN-DAY-SCOOP-WITH-ONE-CLOWN.jpg Early Bird Mascot Scoop stopped to talk with one of the clowns at Funday Monday. Scoop spent some time at the festivities which were held in Greenville City Park. Courtesy photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.