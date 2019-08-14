Two transported by CareFlight after head-on crash

ARCANUM — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning that ended with the drivers of two vehicles being flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

At approximately 11:28 a.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Fire and Rescue, Pitsburg Fire, Greenville Township Rescue and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the intersection of State Route 49 and Pitsburg-Laura Road along with CareFlight and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a three-vehicle head-on injury crash.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a Silver Mazda 3 traveling northbound on State Route 49 crossed left of center making contact with a southbound white Nissan Rouge. The Mazda then continued on, colliding head-on with a green Jeep Cherokee, also southbound on State Route 49. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane of traffic.

The male drivers of both the Mazda and the Jeep were mechanically extricated from their vehicles by fire crews and treated on the scene by EMS. Both drivers were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, where their condition remains unknown at this time. A female passenger of the Mazda was treated on the scene and transported to Wayne HealthCare for non-life threatening injuries. A female passenger of the Jeep was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance where her condition also remains unknown at this time.

The female driver of the Nissan was evaluated by EMS on the scene prior to refusing any further treatment or transport to a medical facility.

Deputies do suspect that the use of narcotics may have played a factor in the crash.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer is a freelance reporter for the Greenviile Daily Advocate. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com

