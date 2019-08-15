APL’s party a great success

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Public Library held its annual summer party for patrons on Saturday, Aug. 3. There were games, balloon animals, hot dogs, door prizes, cosmic treats, and lots of fun. Very special guests attended the party as well. Members of the Rebel Legion; Apollo Base came dressed up as characters from the Star Wars franchise. Patrons had a chance to interact with them, and get pictures taken. A great time was had by all who attended.

The APL wants patrons to know that besides finding a great book to read, other items can be checked out. The library has a large selection of movies, TV series, and mini-series. E-books can also be checked out, and the library has plenty of audiobooks that are very popular. The APL also now has mobile hot spots and a telescope that can be checked out by adults.

As a reminder, the library will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 22 during fair week.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484 and is at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library is also on Facebook and Twitter.