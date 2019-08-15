Police chief search bookends meeting

ARCANUM — The search for a new police chief bookended the village council meeting on Tuesday evening.

Mayor Greg Baumle provided a brief update that the new police chief search was still underway at the start before conceding to Bill Kessler, village administrator.

Kessler shared several updates including mosquito sprays had been completed with a grant covering the expenditure and an update on repair work at the village pool.

According to Kessler, the village pool is losing up to 4,000 gallons of water a day.

“That’s a light estimate,” continued Kessler who is working on a contact who will utilize scuba gear and smoke testing to pinpoint the leak.

City councilman Jerry Boolman updated council on the former village hall. The committee looking to rehab the hall recently held a meeting, which was informative and well-attended. The group will be touring refurbished opera houses within the region on Sept. 21.

“Cedarville, Jamestown, a couple of others,” said Boolman with the committee to next meet at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9. He stated the group is looking to establish itself as a nonprofit organization.

Council also approved/adopted the following:

• Renewal of CompManagement contract

• Sewer bill adjustment for a renter on South High due to a leak at $157.50

• The hiring of utility clerk at $17/hour

• Approve new police chief salary range from $50,000 up to $70,000

• Hire a part-time wastewater treatment plant employee at $18/hour

• Increase in salary for certain elected officials

• A new job description for village part-time wastewater operator

At closing, Baumle announced that with the adjusted salary range, a police chief candidate had accepted the position, pending reference and a background check.

“I’ll keep you posted as new details emerge, but moving forward,” said Baumle.

Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. every second and last Tuesday of the month at the All American Clothing Company, 1 Pop Rite Drive. The public is encouraged to attend.

Details to emerge as village moves forward

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com.

