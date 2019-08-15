GREENVILLE – The Greenville Police Department will join local and national law enforcement officers and highway safety advocates across the country for the 2019 national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. During the mobilization, officers will be cracking down on motorists Aug. 16 through Sept. 2 – day and night.

Alcohol consumption impairs your thing, reasoning and muscle coordination – all vital abilities to operating a vehicle safely. At a .08 Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC), your crash risk increases exponentially. Because of this risk, it’s illegal in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. Even a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability.

Labor Day weekend brings an increase in highway travel and drunk driving; state and local law enforcement agencies across the nation are stepping up enforcement to crack down on this deadly epidemic and save lives.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. In 2013, there were 10,076 people killed in these preventable crashes.

On Labor Day weekend in 2013, there were 424 crash fatalities nationwide. Almost half (48 percent) of those fatal crashes involved drivers who had been drinking (.01+ BAC); 38 percent involved drivers who were drunk (.08+ BAC); and more than a fourth (27 percent) involved drivers who were driving with a BAC almost twice the illegal per se limit (.15+ BAC).

In 2013, approximately one in five child (12 and younger) passenger deaths were in drunk-driving crashes. Seventy-one percent of the time, it was the child’s own driver who was drunk.

Of those child passengers killed while riding with a drunk driver, 44 percent weren’t buckled up at the time of the crash.

For more sobering statistics on drunk driving in the United States, visit https://one.nhtsa.gov/drivesober.

If you drink and drive, you could end up in steel handcuffs, lose your driver’s license and lose your vehicle. A DUI arrest could cost you up to $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, car towing, repairs, higher insurance rates and lost time at work. If you kill someone while driving drunk, you could face manslaughter charges.

Law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired drivers around the clock. You can expect to get a ride to the police station at the very least. “No excuses and no exceptions,” said Chief Steve Strick.

More than 900 law enforcement partners around Ohio, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will be aggressively enforcing the law with a zero tolerance policy.

The Greenville Police Department urges everyone to drive sober for yourself, your families, friends and strangers.