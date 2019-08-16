Hunting at local cemetery

GREENVILLE – Greenville Union Cemetery is offering a drawing for four individuals to have the opportunity to hunt whitetail deer, archery only, in designated areas of the cemetery property located along State Route 571 at the edge of Greenville. Anyone interested in entering the drawing can enter at the Union Cemetery office or call Dick O’brien at 937-548-3235. Rules for eligibility are listed below.

1. Must prove successful completion of a Hunter Safety Course or prove valid exemption as defined in the Ohio hunting regulations.

2. Must have valid hunting license and tag.

3. Must follow all current Ohio Deer hunting regulations.

4. This is archery only! No deer gun hunting permitted!

5. Entrant must pay $20 (non-refundable) entry fee at the time of entering the drawing; no exceptions.

6. If your name is drawn you are entitled to hunt with an immediate family member who resides in the same home (son, daughter, mom, or dad) but must be together at all times while hunting (ground blind or two person ladder stand). There is a maximum of two hunters per area per time for safety reasons. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult according to ODNR Regulation.

7. No permanent tree stands shall be erected. No nails or screw in steps are to be used.

8. This will be an annual drawing, if your name is drawn two years in a row you will have to skip the third year to allow someone else a chance to be drawn.

9. Hunters must enter the drawing before the close of office hours at Union Cemetery on Sept. 5. The drawing will be held Sept. 6 and those drawn will be notified by phone and a list of those drawn will be available in the Greenville Union Cemetery Office.