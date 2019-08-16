WINCHESTER, Ind. – Strengthening Families Program for Parents and Youth:10-14 was analyzed by the World Health Organization as the #1 program out of 6,000. It is for adults and their youth who are between the ages of 10 – 14 who are looking to spend more time growing together, while having fun and learning how to navigate the many choices we all face in life. It is entirely free and is a load of fun.

It includes seven free meals for each family and tons of incentives. Family is the foundation for which we build our lives and it is critical to have strong relationships with our families.

Call 765-584-2271 to learn more; registration ends on Aug. 30. They are looking forward to having an exciting and fun time with you and your family.