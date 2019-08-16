Driver injured in morning crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – A Jamestown man was injured in an early morning crash Friday after running a stop sign and hitting a tree head-on. At approximately 5:08 a.m., emergency personnel from Gettysburg Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of U.S. Route 36 East and Horatio-New Harrison Road in regards to the report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a black Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Jonathan Thordsen ,28, of Jamestown was traveling southbound on Horatio-New Harrison Road when he failed to notice and stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of U.S. Route 36. The vehicle continued across the highway onto a steep embankment at which time it is believed the vehicle went airborne into a tree line striking a tree head-on before coming to rest in a private lane.

Thordsen, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, was treated on the scene by Gettysburg Rescue for minor injuries prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for further treatment and evaluation.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.