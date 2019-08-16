Ribbon cut on 163rd Great Darke Co. Fair

GREENVILLE – The 163rd edition of the Great Darke County Fair is now underway. The annual ribbon cutting ceremony held Aug. 16 signified the opening of the event.

The fair expects to host between 180,000 and 190,000 visitors during the nine days and nine nights of fun and excitement. Depending on weather and other factors, the fairgrounds could see as many as 200,000 people come through the gate.

This year’s Sunday concert will be special. Three Dog Night, with hits like Joy to the World and Mamma Told Me (Not to Come), is sure to be entertaining. A late edition to the line-up came when Starship featuring Mickey Thomas had to withdrawal for health reasons. Within 24-hours, the fair had a big name replacement with Night Ranger. A fan-favorite in the 80’s, Night Ranger is best known for their chart-topping songs Sister Christian, Sentimental Street and You Can Still Rock in America.

With rides, entertainment and Jr. Fair and open class livestock shows, there is something for everyone.

For persons who don’t want to spend a lot of money at the fair, the board has put together a great line-up of free entertainment. If music is what you are seeking, the Gazebo is a great place to find talented local and regional artists. Also, there is now free admission to all horse races. Perhaps you want entertainment for your kids. Don’t miss the Sunshine Monkeyshine and Mary Lynn and her family of Capuchin Monkeys or Joy Unspeakable mime. Not only are they fun shows, but they can be very educational. The Kiddie Tractor Pull, which is always a lot of fun, will allow kids to test their pedal power on Friday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m., in the Swine Barn. Registration begins at 5 p.m.

You can also support the youth by attending the Band Spectacular in front of the Grandstand on Monday evening. The Band Spectacular gives high school music lovers their first look at the bands for this school year.

For a second consecutive year, PrimeTime Amusements is back with thrilling rides for little kids and big kids. The amusement company is also expected to bring in a daredevil motorcycle act.

From the Grandstand to Implement Row and from the South Show Arena to the Cow Palace, there is always something new to see or do.

A single admission to the fair is $7 and children under 12 are free with an adult admission. Membership tickets are available for $20.

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

