GREENVILLE – Brookdale Greenville will host Cooking for the Cause – Alzheimer Benefit Dinner on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m., at 1401 N. Broadway, Greenville.

Tickets are presale only and available for $10 (dine in or carryout). One hundred percent of the ticket price goes to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The menu for the meal includes Mescaline salad with citrus vinaigrette, cream of garlic soup, brined 12 oz. Porterhouse pork chop, twice baked potato, sauted Brussel sprouts with bacon, and strawberry shortcake. The meal will be prepared by Chef Robert Newman.

Tickets may be purchased at Brookdale Senior Living.

For more information, contact Christena Sharp at (937) 564-1120.