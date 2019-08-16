GPD investigates injury crash

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Police Department is investigating an injury crash that left the driver of a vehicle injured Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:14 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue and officer’s from the Greenville Police Department responded to the intersection of East Russ Road and North Broadway in reference to a two-vehicle injury crash.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a silver Oldsmobile Alero was traveling eastbound on Russ Road when it entered into the intersection where it was struck in the driver’s side door area by a black Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound on State Route 118.

The female driver of the Oldsmobile was extricated by non-mechanical means from her vehicle by Greenville City Fire prior to being treated on the scene for her injuries and transported to Wayne HealthCare by Greenville Township Rescue. The male driver of the Chevrolet, along with his two adult and one juvenile passenger, was examined on the scene by EMS before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

Officers on the scene stated at this point in their investigation it is unclear who had the right of way or which vehicle was at fault in the crash.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.