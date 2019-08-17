Contra Dance Party at Hayner

TROY – A Contra Dance Party will be held in the Hayner Ballroom on Sept. 28. Contra Dance is an American folk dance with English, Scottish and French origins. Pairs of dancers will circle and turn among other pairs of dancers. Visually it is a beautiful dance form, indeed, traditionally done in bare feet and flowing skirts. These days, soft soled shoes are the norm and required to protect the wooden dance floor.

Although the dance is organized around “pairs”, it is not necessary to bring a partner. You can be “paired” up when you arrive at the party. Like square dance, the steps are called out by a “Caller” and the dancers move about in circles, lines and turns. Unlike square dance the steps are walking steps with no jumping or running, and the entire event is set to live music. Nine Mile Creek will provide the music for this event with about 10 musicians including fiddle, lap and hammered dulcimer, stand-up bass, and the Irish bodhran. Kathy Anderson will be the “caller” for this event. She is well-known in the region and a life-long Contra Dance advocate.

It is recommended that interested dancers experience one of the free workshops that Kathy Anderson will teach at the Hayner. These free workshops will help dancers accomplish the basic steps for the dance party on Sept. 28. Pre-registration is not required for the workshops; stop in with your soft-soled shoes to learn the basics. The free workshops will happen on Sept. 3, 10 and 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. All ages can enjoy this dance form. Children as young as eight can manage the simple steps.

The Dance Party on Sept. 28 is limited to 60 guests and pre-registration will be taken. Tickets for the dance are $7 and payable on the Hayner website at TroyHayner.org/contradance or stop in the Hayner anytime to make your registration. Registration will remain open until full.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding this free event and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, please call 339-0457 or visit our website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.